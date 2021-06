I'm extremely not famous, but I'll let you in on something I share with certified hotties like Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber , and Drew Barrymore (to name a few): We all love the top-rated UV Clear SPF from EltaMD, an under-hyped skincare brand that specialises in skin-friendly, hydrating sunscreen. Aside from being name-dropped by celebs and beauty editors, EltaMD is a rather unlikely viral beauty hit. For starters, at £46, it faces stiff competition from high street juggernauts that clock in at half the price; and it boasts a prescription-quality packaging that runs counter to the minimal, made-for-Instagram branding that’s associated with many of today’s culty beauty brands. But perhaps that unique cosmeceutical crunchiness is part of its draw — at least for me, it is. Ahead, I tried the mystical bottle for myself on my acne-prone skin to see if it could be my sunscreen dream come true.