"Fucking UP" – Should Dating Ever Be Strategic?

Thinking about this piece, I rewound my last few relationships for some IRL examples. While I like to think I fit firmly into the box that heralds attraction based on personality and compatibility with a potential mate, I realised there was an undeniable pattern to the men I found attractive. Taking past relationships with two men nearly 10 years my senior, they both definitely provided the security and intelligence I had liked since I started dating aged 16, but they also mirrored each other in interests and tastes. Both respected in their particular fields (music and events), they shied away from social media – “It’s too obvious to be putting your life out there” – and spent their pretty healthy expendable incomes on well-thought-out trips to locations that would soon after become the places to go. Forgoing the high street or even luxury boutiques, they wore hard-to-track-down vintage Japanese denim, while their homes were in off-the-beaten-track locations with enough intrigue to always elicit the question, “Oh, so what makes you want to live there?” As contrived as it sounds, it was nothing I was going to beat myself up over because everyone has a type, right? And I guess mine was mid-30s hipsters who refused to grow old gracefully.