Is Dry January Harder In Vegas? A Very Serious Investigation

Our first flight was at 7 a.m. which thankfully removed any temptation of airport drinking. But once we landed for our connecting flight, the vibe shifted. We were in St. Louis, Missouri with around an hour to kill before our next flight. There was, for lack of a better description, a party at the terminal. The bar by our gate was lined with men in cowboy hats shouting in the thickest southern accents I’ve ever heard, as well as a rowdy bachelorette party, and a tangible excitement in the air. I couldn’t figure out what they were all heading to Vegas for until I overheard one cowboy hat-wearing man ask another, “Are y’all headed to the rodeo, too?” Although I wanted nothing more than to sidle up to the bar with my friend, order a drink, and eavesdrop on the conversations around me, I couldn’t let myself give up so easily — and the layover was less than an hour, anyway.