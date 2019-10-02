Model Dree Hemingway Talks Spots, Buzzcuts & Dangerous Decisions

Buzzing my head. I did it for a movie and it was written in the script that my character Peaches had a buzzed head. The director said, "We can discuss it if you don’t want to do it," but because it terrified me so much I actually really wanted to. My hair has always been a security blanket as a female. When I did it, it was a discovery of who Dree really was instead of this outer identity. It was nice. I really got to know myself in a sense. More so than before.