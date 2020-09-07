Ageing is inevitable, we know this much. But how we approach it has evolved over the years and, thankfully, it no longer has such negative connotations but it’s still important to many of us to maintain our skin's utmost health and happiness, no matter what age we are. Things like sun damage, pollution, stress and lack of sleep combine in an ageing cocktail which is detrimental to skin and stops it from functioning as it should, resulting in dark spots, lines and lacklustre, dull skin. And these all start early, in the depths of the skin, even though they may not rear their heads until later on. While we’ll never have full control over how our skin looks and feels, there’s something soothing in knowing that you’ve nurtured your skin throughout it all.