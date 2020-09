On to skin texture. While we often think of lines and wrinkles as the main issue, smoothness can be harder to maintain as we grow older. "My skin used to be very clear and smooth all over but over the past few years it’s become dull and textured around my mouth, jawline and cheeks," says Gina Harold*, 53. “As my skin is still quite oily, I’m using a lot of clay masks and pore-refining products which leave my skin quite tight and dry and don’t help those rough patches." For Gina, it’s time for a total routine overhaul. Add in a glycolic acid product three times a week to even out that skin tone, and use vitamin C every day before a non-comedogenic (read: not pore-clogging) sunscreen to brighten. For exfoliating, Eucerin’s glycolic-based Hyaluron-Filler Night Peeling + Serum would work just as well for Gina as it would for Sharon, spanning age groups for multiple concerns. Add on the Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster Anti-Ageing Serum for brightness and the Hyaluron-Filler Day Cream SPF30 for non-comedogenic protection, and that’s almost all of her routine sorted – with an extra boost of hydration thanks to the hyaluronic acid in every product (there’s no such thing as too much). And for days where skin needs some extra bounce, prep it with the Hyaluron-Filler Hyaluron Intensive Mask – it just needs five minutes to infuse skin with a powerful hyaluronic acid complex.