The Internet Just Shut Down This Sexist Headline About An Icon

Nick Levine
Photo: Getty Images
Debbie Harry is a singer, songwriter and style icon who's been called the "queen of cool" – repeatedly. As front-woman of legendary New York City band Blondie, she's scored six UK number one hits including the stone cold classics "Heart of Glass", "The Tide Is High" and "Maria". As an actress, she starred in the original movie version of Hairspray and the cult sci-fi film Videodrome.
Her pioneering career in the music industry – equal parts sexuality and self-determination – was an obvious influence on Madonna, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani, among others. And yet, a US newspaper decided to tweet its review of her upcoming memoir, Face It, with the sell: "In her memoir, Debbie Harry proves she’s more than just a pretty blonde in tight pants."
Um, WTF?! Understandably, Twitter quickly took issue with the sexist and reductive way in which Harry's incredible, multi-decade career was framed. One follower tweeted in response: "Was this written by a penis?"
Another replied: "STOP IT. Seriously?!? Do you write this crap about men? Rhetorical question bc we know the answer."
Check out some of the most on-point reactions below.
Harry's official Twitter account has posted a link to the review, but also retweeted a tweet from dictionary.com which neatly and cleanly put the whole thing into perspective.
We think you'll agree: a response that's entirely fitting of an icon.
Oh, and Debbie Harry's memoir, Face It, is published this Tuesday (1st October). We cannot wait to read it.
