The Internet Just Shut Down This Sexist Headline About An Icon

Debbie Harry is a singer, songwriter and style icon who's been called the "queen of cool" – repeatedly. As front-woman of legendary New York City band Blondie, she's scored six UK number one hits including the stone cold classics "Heart of Glass", "The Tide Is High" and "Maria". As an actress, she starred in the original movie version of Hairspray and the cult sci-fi film Videodrome.
Her pioneering career in the music industry – equal parts sexuality and self-determination – was an obvious influence on Madonna, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani, among others. And yet, a US newspaper decided to tweet its review of her upcoming memoir, Face It, with the sell: "In her memoir, Debbie Harry proves she’s more than just a pretty blonde in tight pants."
Advertisement
Review: In her memoir, Debbie Harry proves she’s more than just a pretty blonde in tight pants https://t.co/JlZh82Icme— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2019
Um, WTF?! Understandably, Twitter quickly took issue with the sexist and reductive way in which Harry's incredible, multi-decade career was framed. One follower tweeted in response: "Was this written by a penis?"
Another replied: "STOP IT. Seriously?!? Do you write this crap about men? Rhetorical question bc we know the answer."
Check out some of the most on-point reactions below.
Was this written by a penis?— Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) September 29, 2019
this is so ugly and sexist i will literally fight whoever said this about my white grandmother debbie harry https://t.co/hCE6MH0P7m— kada (@glowingyeyes) September 28, 2019
She’s one of the greatest musicians alive so don’t think she had to prove shit https://t.co/z687IMlFQJ— shon faye. (@shonfaye) September 28, 2019
At 18 I literally wrote a 25 page college paper on Debbie Harry and I can assure you I never resorted to such reductive, lazy writing. She’s an ICON. PS she usually never even wore pants!!! 🤦🏼♀️ #DebbieHarry https://t.co/ZFoJGB5zjw— Amber Skye Noyes (@Amberskye33) September 29, 2019
the fact that debbie harry has been one of the most influential rockstars for over 40 years and did so much for punk and new wave and this is how she’s talked about. https://t.co/e4d018ZgbM— ✰ Miss Misery ✰ (@MyOwnRiver) September 28, 2019
I find this headline so deeply offensive. Who wrote this? Obviously it’s someone who is historically challenged because nobody who knows anything about her career has thought this of Debbie Harry.— Lea (@leasophia) September 29, 2019
Harry's official Twitter account has posted a link to the review, but also retweeted a tweet from dictionary.com which neatly and cleanly put the whole thing into perspective.
Icon. A person or thing that is revered or idolized.— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 28, 2019
See also: Debbie Harry https://t.co/GQmwWUfOHY https://t.co/lUP2jDpaPa
We think you'll agree: a response that's entirely fitting of an icon.
Oh, and Debbie Harry's memoir, Face It, is published this Tuesday (1st October). We cannot wait to read it.
Advertisement