For Logan Browning, Life Isn't So Black & White

On camera, Browning explores herself through different roles. Off-screen, she admits she’s still learning. And that’s when it hits her: “That’s the thing about me: If you look at everything I’ve done or worn, I’m still not sure you’d be able to say, ‘Logan is this.’” She pauses before bursting into spontaneous laughter. “And maybe you can! Maybe I’m the one who can’t do that. Maybe that’s good for me to keep thinking about. Maybe there will be a transition in my life where there will be this kind of moment where I go, Ah ha! It’s exactly this. But for right now, there’s no box you can put me in.”