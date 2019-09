For Logan Browning, Life Isn't So Black & White

Browning would realise later, after attending her first runway show, that fashion isn’t just one look. “I went to the Moschino fashion show recently and the models were so diverse. It felt like the world,” she says, adding that she loves when even fantasies are representative of what reality looks like. “I think about that when I watch television and, for the first time, I see this family that’s blended and my whole body kind of goes on alert, and I’m like, This is different. But why is this different? Because you never see this on television! But why am I in love with it? Because this is what the world looks like! By giving people of colour and varied backgrounds opportunities on and behind a runway, you allow more people in the world to be seen.”