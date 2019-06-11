How Do You Tell Your New Boyfriend That You Have Cancer? I Wish I Had Known

I survived a series of summer weddings where well-meaning friends matched me with bankers, then brewers. I didn’t have anything to say to any of them. Finally, September rolled around and I turned 29: the same age as my mother when she had my younger brother. Our lives are in no way comparable, but I measured mine against hers nonetheless. At 29, my mother was married, owned a smart new suburban semi, and was already raising two children. I’d spent the summer drinking too much champagne and forking out for dresses, hats, and rural taxis from end-of-the-line stations. Now I was going to hunker down for winter. I deleted all the dating apps from my phone and promised myself that I would focus on my career instead.