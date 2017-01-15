When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you. Do you find yourself debating the merits of various liquid liners? Do you stop strangers on the street to ask how they get their flicks so fine? Do you feel naked on mornings you don't have time for a winged eye? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, you're probably have a cat-eye problem. (No shame — we do, too.) This year, though, we encourage you to think outside the box and try your hand at a graphic version like the one in the video above. It's a little bit mod, a little more edgy, and 100% cool. Check out the step-by-step breakdown, below.
Step 1. Start by priming your eyes to keep your liner from creasing throughout the day. Step 2. With a very steady hand, use an angled brush and black gel liner to trace a line into the crease of your eye, stopping just before the arch of your eyebrow. Fill in the rest of your lid as you go. Step 3. Delicately outline a triangular section just under the arch of your eyebrow. You will be leaving this area blank. Once you're done, it should look like a missing pie slice in your graphic eye. Step 4. Create a flick on the outer corners of your eyes and fill in the blank space. Step 5. Keep your liner from bleeding or creasing by setting your work. Pat on a matte black eyeshadow over the gel eyeliner. Step 6. If you made a mistake or simply want to clean up your lines, use a cotton swab or your smallest clean brush dipped in makeup remover.
