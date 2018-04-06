3 Easy, Gorgeous Updos From Hollywood's Favourite Hairstylist

One could easily argue that Adir Abergel is the most in-demand red carpet hairstylist working today. He gives waves to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, sleek crops to Rooney Mara, and messy texture to Reese Witherspoon on the regular — but, his updos are what really wow.
We're talking about the kind of technique and creative prowess that have been around the world and back: to Johnny Depp's private island with Amber Heard for their hush-hush wedding to countless press tours for Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, and Jessica Biel. Luckily for us, he took a break from those chignons, braids, and low knots, to visit our L.A. offices, located a few blocks from where he grew up in Hollywood.
Just for us, Abergel created three wildly different updos — from romantic and voluminous, to modern and sleek. And they all have one thing in common: They're surprisingly easy. Click ahead and prepare to dive into these three 'dos.