Watch Us Get One Of 2017’s Coolest Haircuts

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Some haircut trends sweep the industry like wildfire — like the choppy lob, for example — while others are more of a slow burn. The shag cut falls into the latter category, growing more and more popular over the past year — and for good reason. The cut is chic, edgy, and insanely versatile, a combination not found in every fad.
Of course, a big change (and a particularly choppy cut) can be scary, so we're going first. Press play above to watch us get one of 2017's coolest cuts, then head over to this tutorial for everything you need to know to pull it off.
