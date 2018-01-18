I Hung Out In A Freezing-Cold Chamber For The Sake Of Beauty

At first, I just stood in the middle of the room, ready to cry. This was cold like you would not believe — cold that felt like ants crawling all over my limbs and stinging them over and over. My breath was fogging the window. After just about 30 seconds, I couldn’t be sure if my toes were still attached to my feet. My nose felt, all of a sudden, like it was insanely dry, which then turned into a burning sensation.