Courtney Barnett On Patti Smith, Politics, And Everything In Between

“I don’t think I could make music with someone I didn’t already have that bond with,” says Barnett. “It’s like my band, we’re like a family”. And, as for Milk!, she’s on more of a peer level with her acts than anything else, checking in with them “like a friend” and helping out with the creative side of the label. She likes nothing more than working in the warehouse surrounded by merch and records. On a related note, she took a group of younger female musicians including Julien Baker and Jay Som on tour with her to the US last year, and is at pains to make them feel like part of the family. "On the first day of a tour we’ll all have dinner together and chat,” says Barnett. “I know what it’s like to go on the road with a bigger act and not even meet them.’ Surely this didn’t happen with her idol, punk poet Patti Smith, who she supported and subsequently became friends with. “No, that was amazing, she was so real”. Going against the sentiment of her most famous lyric, “put me on a pedestal and I’ll only disappoint you”, Barnett adds that “I don’t like putting anyone up on a pedestal but she’s incredible”.