🙄🤦‍♀️ Of all the things to stockpile.... tampons and sanitary towels 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ . How many months do people intend on self-isolating for??! . Meanwhile I’ve had to go to 3 different shops just to find paracetamol that isn’t that stupidly pricey £2.99 a pop cos everyone’s stockpiling that too 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️