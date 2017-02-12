This Eyeshadow Look Will Save You So Much Time In The Morning

Using five eyeshadows to conjure a smoky eye look may help it show up on Instagram, but when it comes to IRL applications, we tend to stick to simpler looks. That doesn't mean we don't want to experiment with different techniques — we just want to minimize the number of steps it takes to get there. That's why two-colour looks like this one come in handy. It's so easy to slap on, but still looks extremely polished. Check out the step-by-step below.