This Eyeshadow Look Will Save You So Much Time In The Morning

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Using five eyeshadows to conjure a smoky eye look may help it show up on Instagram, but when it comes to IRL applications, we tend to stick to simpler looks. That doesn't mean we don't want to experiment with different techniques — we just want to minimize the number of steps it takes to get there. That's why two-colour looks like this one come in handy. It's so easy to slap on, but still looks extremely polished. Check out the step-by-step below.
Advertisement
Step 1. Using a fluffy blending brush, dust a deep, matte brown eyeshadow into creases.
Step 2. Grab a pencil or smudger brush and swipe the same shadow under your lower lashlines for subtle definition.
Step 3. Using a flat eyeshadow brush, pat a shimmery bronze hue all over your lids. Make sure to blend the colour into the crease to avoid harsh lines. Step 4. Using your smudger brush, dust the same bronze shade under your lower lashlines.
Step 5. Finish off the look with a generous coat of black mascara to your top and bottom lashes.
Advertisement