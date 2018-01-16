5 Common Skin Beliefs That Aren’t Actually True

What to "do" and "not do" for healthy-looking skin — isn't that always the question? There are a lot of misconceptions out there when it comes to proper skin care, and sometimes it's hard to navigate all of the advice. As a skin-care pro in the business for the past 25+ years, my clients (many of them skin-care obsessives and celebrities) rely on me for the truth about taking care of their skin. Here, I'm clearing up a few common fallacies so that you can hone in on making the right choices for your skin type.
Beauty
The DIY Skincare Routine Helping Me Fade My Acne Scars
After experiencing severe acne in my 20s, I was prescribed a course of acne medication, Roaccutane. The reported side effects, such as depression and extre