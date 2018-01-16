Story from Skincare

5 Common Skin Beliefs That Aren’t Actually True

Renée Rouleau
Illustrated by Anna Sudit.
What to "do" and "not do" for healthy-looking skin — isn't that always the question? There are a lot of misconceptions out there when it comes to proper skin care, and sometimes it's hard to navigate all of the advice. As a skin-care pro in the business for the past 25+ years, my clients (many of them skin-care obsessives and celebrities) rely on me for the truth about taking care of their skin. Here, I'm clearing up a few common fallacies so that you can hone in on making the right choices for your skin type.