Jackie, 26, from London, experienced the emotional consequences of up-selling when she had nose surgery aged 22. "I had been unhappy with my nose for many years," she told me. "During the consultation, at a reputable Harley Street clinic with glowing magazine reviews, I was told that I’d need a very expensive chemical peel to go with the £5k procedure. The surgeon said that this would get rid of the 'orange peel' look of my nose, which I now know is entirely normal. We all have pores! That said, this gave me a further complex. It’s only now that I realise the surgeon was trying to up-sell me treatment to make more money. This should have made me question the surgeon’s authenticity but I was impressionable and believed I needed these add-ons to look and feel good."