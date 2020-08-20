Bercy’s been manifesting visions both on and off screens since the early 2000s. Back then, images of long nails and icy grills were her primary visual catalysts. By the time she reached Queensborough Community College for her associate’s degree in Liberal Arts (she currently attends Brooklyn College to attain her bachelors degree in Film Production), she knew she was ready to dive head-first into directing after exploring multiple creative interests throughout her teenage years. She then spent much of 2018 and 2019 planting the seeds that would ultimately bud into what she calls a “thriving” 2020 — something that isn’t lost on Bercy amid a pandemic that has affected the lives of many. “I feel like I’m in a position where I reap what I sow,” she reflects. “You never know who’s watching. All the videos that I made, all the hard work that I did last year is starting to pay off.”