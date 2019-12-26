The Brilliant Reason This St Albans Christmas Tree Is Decorated With Condoms

A Christmas tree in St Albans has been decorated with condoms so people can come and "help themselves" over the festive period.
The tree can be found outside the city centre offices of The Crescent, a self-funded charity which provides support and care for people living with or affected by HIV.
Usually people can pop into the charity's offices to pick up free condoms, so the tree essentially acts as a stopgap while The Crescent's volunteers are on their Christmas break.
Our #Christmas #Condom tree is back ! Free condoms hanging from the tree just help yourself. Be safe this Christmas and New Year. We will refill it regularly throughout the holiday period #Prevention #Awareness #StAlbans #HIV #Herts #SexualHealth pic.twitter.com/hvOOAMmoVA— The Crescent (@CrescentSupport) December 22, 2019
Iain Murtagh, The Crescent's Head of Operations, told the BBC that the tree is also "prevention and awareness exercise" by the charity. As well as condoms, it's decorated in red ribbons, traditionally a symbol for solidarity of people living with HIV/AIDS.
Advertisement
"Judgement is often blurred if you've been out partying and it's important people [enjoy themselves] in a safe way," he added. "Prevention is the key not just to HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, but also to unwanted pregnancies."
The condom-adorned Christmas tree will stay up until 5th January, the traditional "Twelfth Night" of Christmas, and volunteers are continuing to restock it throughout the festive period.
The charity even tweeted on Christmas Day: "We’ve refilled the tree again this lunchtime. Seems as popular as ever."
The Crescent has been providing support and care for people living with HIV, their partners, families and friends for 30 years. Since 2011, when Hertfordshire County Council withdrew its funding, it's relied on donations and the goodwill of volunteers to stay active.
Advertisement