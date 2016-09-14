Childrens Beauty Pageant Portraits Bex Day

One of the things that Bex was most surprised to see at Pam's pageant was the young age of entrants – some as young, she says, as a year old. "I found this unsettling – I just feel this is way too young for a baby to be in a pageant and he was clearly unaware of what was going on."



Because of their ages, Pam makes sure pageant contestants are looked after with a firm set of rules; “They mustn’t wear high shoes, especially under a certain age, usually about nine or ten... you just can’t do it. And sometimes the parents want these great big American tiaras, but you can’t have it on the child’s head if it’s going to cause injuries. I won't let anyone under 17 show a lot of flesh, either... it’s bad taste.”



The fact that Pam has to enforce these rules worryingly demonstrates that children who compete in pageants need them to be there for their own protection. "If parents let them get away with it, then directors of pageants will let them get away with it," says Pam, before adding that "there needs to be care and consideration for those taking part in order to keep things clean.”

