Reflecting on the death of her sister, Payzee says it's important for her to share her story to raise awareness of the harm child marriage can do to girls. "I lost my sister – my best friend – because she left her abusive child marriage. I have to honour my sister for the rest of her life and ensure we remember her forever. In doing that, I am hoping that every person who reads this will become aware of the negative impact this can have on girls and why we must all take responsibility in eradicating child marriage."