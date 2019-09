That number has been disputed by some , but it puts celebrity games on par with apps such as Instagram and Snapchat, on which influencers and celebs accept deals to promote different brands and products. It's been estimated that top models, including Kendall Jenner, can earn up to $300,000 (£210,000) per Instagram post.For celebrities, though, there's more than just money at stake. Dobrev likes that the games bring more women into what has been a traditionally male-dominated gaming space. "This is my first time working with an app," Dobrev says. "When I first heard about it, I really liked it because there are so many games, but not many catered towards women. This is a way for women and girls to express themselves and be creative in terms of fashion."Celebrities also have a higher level of control and engagement. "It's not just a passive experience for them," Ethington says. "They're getting to interact with fans and show a part of their life that may not otherwise get seen. It puts them in the power seat."Those factors differentiate celebrity gaming apps from social platforms such as Instagram or Twitter. There, celebrities might show glimpses of their lives, but you can't really get "involved" beyond commenting on a post or watching a video.Glu is picky about who gets to join what's becoming an increasingly elite club. "I get probably one approach a day from a tier-two or -three celebrity," de Masi says. "We've had management teams for celebrities increasingly calling us up...[but] we spend a lot of time vetting who we're working with."While the bigger names are a pull, a celeb's willingness to put in the time and work also matters. With a game like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, the continuing success depends on keeping the details relevant."Kim sends me emails every day, and text messages; we chat on the phone — we're always trying to drive the future of the game," de Masi says. "Her vacation updates, holiday updates, and the things that she's doing in her life are what drive repeated engagement [with the game]."Glu has signed women such as Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift. For Crowdstar's game Covet, its celebrity hosts, who have a month-long engagement with the game, have included Emma Roberts and Gabrielle Union, in addition to Dobrev. Rovio, the developer behind Angry Birds, even collaborated with Shakira for the colourful Love Rocks Shakira game."It has to be someone who connects with our audience," says Blair Ethington, Covet's senior vice president and general manager. "We want to have a diverse group of celebrities, including ones who are up-and-coming, as well as ones who we think will have an interesting story on the app."By merging the virtual world with realistic elements, celebrity gaming apps make it feel like you're getting an exclusive invitation to join that person's world. But at the end of the day, the game is still a fantasy, and you're still separated from your favorite celeb by a screen — even if you are "living" his or her life.