After being diagnosed with neck cancer six years ago, she left her job as a social worker. She recalls finding it difficult to readjust to changes both in her job as well as her physical appearance following nerve damage caused by the treatment: “I felt really lost during this time.” But it wasn’t just her appearance and employment status that underwent a radical transformation. We often see home as a place we can retreat to when we experience issues in the outside world but Christine ended up downsizing her “swanky” apartment in Falmouth to a neighbouring town. While her overdraft offered respite after repaying her landlord £7,000 for repairs, this was only temporary as new bank changes led to interest rates on her overdraft skyrocketing. “I was very withdrawn, isolated and lost confidence” she says of this period in her life.