As a woman who has been making films for 30 years, Clayton has a message for activists who have a story to tell. "Get a good team around you. I spent a lot of time in the Jungle wishing my (mostly male) crew would protect me, and I'm sure they would have done, but I was too embarrassed to ask, in case they saw me as weak. It annoyed me that women are in that position in the first place. I heard of a scheme where some architecture students went to help build housing in the Jungle, and one woman was attacked. After that, the architecture school simply refused to allow their women students to go and help. This is the sort of contradiction that women are often in."