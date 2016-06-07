Last month, I made the decision to go blond as a way to untether my identity from my hair. I also did it because I was sick of my single status dictating the way I looked.
Once I booked the appointment, though, the panic set in. Did I make the right decision? Would my hair fall out? What if I turned into a hideously ugly beast? These fears were further heightened when my original colourist wasn't available for the double-process. At the last minute, I was ushered into the warm and welcoming hands of the team over at Hairstory Studio in New York City — specifically colourist and mega-babe Roxie Darling.
Roxie put me at ease. "It will change your life because you will be received so much differently," she says. "People's eyes are naturally drawn to light, and naturally drawn away from darkness." Basically, I was about to become Daenerys Targaryen. Bring it on.
So, on the morning of May 18, I took one last selfie as a brunette, grabbed a coffee, and headed over to Hairstory for my transformation. Ahead, see what the experience of going blond was like. And if you have any questions, please leave them below! I'll be answering them in the comments and in an upcoming story.
