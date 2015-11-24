How To Totally Rock Being A Brunette

"Brown is a very grounding colour," says colourist extraordinaire Roxie Darling, the brains behind many a killer dye job. "It's a sensible, intelligent choice — it doesn't necessarily claim the attention that blondes or reds do, but sometimes that's exactly what you need or desire."
That's unless, of course, you know how to wear brunette to your advantage — like the striking Salma Hayek or the iconically beautiful Audrey Hepburn. Sometimes, the dark side is the best side. Ahead, one of our other favorite colour experts (and fellow brunette) Aura Friedman and Roxie show us their favorite examples of the shade, plus serve up a few tips for maintaining and enhancing your own take on it at home.