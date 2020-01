Scroll through the page and you'll come across women posing candidly and talking openly about everything from acne scars and stretch marks to burns, weight and buzzcuts. But it's far from skin deep. "What I had seen around me was an acute lack of spaces where women could openly share the insecurities or struggles they faced with not fitting into conventional beauty norms, particularly online," says Anushka. "I felt a deep disconnect between the way I saw the women around me, and the way they were portrayed on social media. I also realised that many women, including myself, felt a deep disconnect with their bodies. There was so much shame and stigma attached to women’s bodies in our context, that the only time they were really spoken about was in the context of some violent abuse."