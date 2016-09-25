Britain's Golden Couple Have Wed

Britain's Golden Couple, Laura Trott and Jason Kenny, are now married.
The cycling champions, who have won 10 Olympic gold medals between them, tied the knot on Saturday in what Trott called "the happiest day of my life." Though some outlets are describing their wedding as "secret," this is probably a little misleading. In reality, the usually low-key couple simply chose not to share the happy news with the press or on social media until after it was official.
Sharing a picture of the couple with their bridesmaids and page boy on Instagram, Trott wrote: "The happiest day of my life. With all my family and close friends I married my best friend. We had the most amazing day and I'm so pleased to finally be able call Jason my Husband."
"Instead of gifts we had a charity wish," she added. "If anybody would like to contribute at all the link's in my bio."
Kenny shared the news with his followers on Twitter, posting a picture of his wife and the couple's dogs in bed, with the caption: "Good morning Mrs Kenny."
Trott, 24, and Kenny, 28, began dating in 2012 and became engaged two years later. The BBC reports that they declined an offer to have their wedding day covered by a magazine. They live together in a cottage just outside the Cheshire town of Knutsford.
