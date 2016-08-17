Laura Trott and Jason Kenny are the Brad and Angelina of the Olympics. The British track cyclists have won the nation’s hearts with their phenomenal success in the Rio velodrome.



The golden couple (literally) have absolutely slayed this year's Games. Last night, Trott won gold in the women's omnium, adding to her gold in the women's team pursuit. About an hour later, her SO bagged gold in the men's keirin. He'd already won the men's sprint and men's team sprint.



As of Wednesday morning, if the couple were a country they would sit 12th on the overall Rio Olympic medal table – ahead of Spain, Canada and Brazil. They have a whopping 10 gold medals between them. (Bet their home insurance is through the roof – so swings and roundabouts, eh?)



The couple, who announced their engagement in 2014 and are due to get married in September, will go down in history as some of Team GB's most decorated Olympians of all time. Not bad for a couple still in their twenties (Trott is 24 and Kenny is 28!)



Move over Posh and Becks, here's everything you need to know about the nation's new golden couple.