Zainab Yate speaks of a sense of grief which gave way to low mood after she stopped breastfeeding her second child. "I was teary and I thought, Oh I must have my period, but I wasn’t due. If my husband asked me a question, I burst into tears. It sounds ridiculous, honestly; I wanted to talk about it and I wanted to grieve, but at the time I didn’t know what was going on. I felt like things were not in the right place and it was a very emotional time. It all made sense afterwards, but at the time it was very difficult."