Why I Am Over Wearing A Bra

Now that I'm 27 and have more money, I've discovered a lot of brands who cater for size and tastes whose designs I adore, namely Mimi Holliday Heidi Klum Intimates and Lonely Lingerie . But I am always mindful of the women who may not have the funds to buy anything they like or who may live outside a city as expansive as London, complete with a clothing store on every corner. Feeling like there's nothing nice available to you is demoralising. And when almost all the options send subliminal messages that big isn’t pretty and that your breasts don’t need to be supported or shown off, but confined to underwired shackles, you can quickly lose confidence.The free the nipple campaign shows no sign of batting down or covering up – a cause I am fully in support of – but I have started to wonder whether the movement would be perceived in the same way if the women at its forefront had larger chests? Are people as comfortable seeing large breasts that have a slight droop and uneven shape as they are seeing the girls with placards fighting for the right to bare all with breasts reminiscent of models in an American Apparel ad?And I don’t think this ends at just bras either. Sick too am I of dental floss style thongs and non-breathable panty fabric that has my poor vagina in a state of suffocation. If my friends and I had a penny for how many chafes and wedgies we have had to endure at the expense of a more incognito VPL, we’d be rich women.So maybe the idea is just to opt out. Now, this isn’t to say that I am through with bras entirely and forever – of course having support is good for my breast tissue and some things just look better with a bra. My point, dear reader, is that I am not ALWAYS going to reach into my underwear drawer. It’s not a break-up – more like a hiatus. Sometimes I just wanna hang loose and join my B-cup sister in a crop top, and sure, might people notice, they might even stare, but you know what? That’s OK, because I'm just not into my bra literally and figuratively holding me back any more.