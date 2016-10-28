Why I Am Over Wearing A Bra

Popular culture tells us that big breasts are for the bedroom – ultimately desirable in a sexual and pornographic context. High fashion on the other hand, barely acknowledges their existence. How many girls with big breasts do you see on the runway? Or shopping at your favourite high end department store? How many cocktail dresses have room for anything over a D cup? I can tell you the answer is few to none.



I am very big breasted – a 32FF in fact. Last week I went to a swanky fashion party sans underwear. I’m not just talking about bra-less, I mean commando too and in a wispy white slip no less. There were bright lights, lasers, the lot, and plenty of ways my secret could have been exposed. Whether people noticed, I don’t know, but what I do know for sure is that being bra and panty free felt incredibly liberating.



Being an early bloomer meant that while most of my peers were perusing Tammy and floral and lacy numbers on the training bra racks at Marks and Spencer, I had the joyous experience of choosing between an unsightly black, white or nude (I am black in skin tone so the colour never matched) boulder holders that made me feel so awkward. Then all the questions came, ‘why are my breasts so big?’, ‘why do her breasts look different from mine?’, ‘how come she can wear that and I can’t?’.

