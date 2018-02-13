15 Striking Portraits That Show Extreme Body Modification In A Beautiful Light

I asked Kisby why he gravitates to photographing events. "From a logistical standpoint, it’s an easier time to get a bunch of people who are into one type of thing together," Kisby said. But the infectious, communal energy is an even more powerful motivator. "Everybody’s there to do this one thing, and it’s all about whatever particular interest they have; they don’t care if it’s weird or goofy or whatever, they’re all there to celebrate it. They feel safe and comfortable and happy." Kisby has no tattoos or piercings — "Maybe that’s why I was fascinated with it, because it was completely foreign,” he said — but his portraits are sensitive and relatable all the same. Click through to meet 14 of Kiby's muses.