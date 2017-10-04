These Hair Removal Horror Stories Will Make You Cringe

We firmly believe that you should be able to do anything you want with your hair, whether it’s growing on your head or on another part of your body. But should you want to remove that hair, most would expect a smooth experience that ends with silky skin.
Yet the process can be rife with peril, no matter if you take control of the hairy situation yourself or leave it in the hands of someone else. Whether it’s wax that’s too hot, allergic reactions to depilatories, or shaving just a little too much, hair removal can result in redness, razor burn, and regret.
Ahead, we’ve compiled a series of hair removal horror stories that are sure to have you double checking the sharpness of your razor and patch testing any waxes or creams you might slather on the next time you’re looking to score smooth skin.
