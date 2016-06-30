If you aren't already one of her 138,000 Instagram followers, you need to know about Valerie of Big Gal Yoga. A prolific social media user, tireless yogi and avid body-confidence enthusiast, she is changing the way people think about yoga, ability and body image, one picture at a time.
Valerie started practicing yoga about four years ago, and her passion for the lifestyle has only grown since, to the point that it's at the centre of her mission to encourage others to use and love their bodies. Her site features a truly beginner-friendly guide to starting a yoga routine, most notably with a list of fitness-gear brands that are inclusive of all body types. Once outfitted, you can head over to Valerie's Instagram page and kick off one of her many month-long challenges. Her updates on her own progress with each challenge will consistently deliver you a dose of motivation.
Click through to see a selection of Valerie's best poses and read what she has to say about getting into yoga and how to respond to body-shamers.
