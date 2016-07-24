The Best Places To Get A Blowdry In London

Every now and again, it's nice to go pro on your hair. From sleek to braids, a quick up-do to rock and roll waves, it's often achievable in 30 minutes or less at salons across the city. Plus, you get to order an on-the-house almond latte or cold glass of bubbles to get the party started.
The blow dry bars in London are seriously upping their game with treatments starting from £20, making a pre-party appointment a much more attractive prospect.
We’ve scoured the capital and been curled, crimped and straightened from east to west to find the top seven blow dry bars across London.
