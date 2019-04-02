4 Black Women Share Their Earliest Salon Memories

"I remember going to the hair salon around 10 years old," Candace Hokett says. "My mother took me because she could finally afford two heads instead of one." For these women, going to the salon was an hours long, "coming of age" ritual that also created time to bond with family. "My aunt was a hairdresser and we always went to her salon to visit her, get our hair done, and engage in salon gossip," Britney Johnson shares. Hokett also remembers her salon time as a crucial mother-daughter moment. "I would be able to sit with my mom, and we'd look at different styles together," she says. "A couple of times we even got matching hairstyles and that was pretty cool."