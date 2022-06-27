10 Black British Brands That Master (Affordable) Luxury

Over the past few years, Black people have been reclaiming and redefining what ‘luxury’ means to them and their lives — a quick scroll through the endless ‘Black woman in luxury’ hashtags on Instagram and TikTok and you’ll understand what I mean. For the most part, this has included celebrating and sign-posting brands and products from Black-owned businesses that cater for the unique individual needs of Black people across the globe and the wider mass market. Across hair care, skincare, fashion, jewellery, homeware and much more, luxe Black-owned British businesses have continued to see a global embrace, with brands such as Kai Collective, Farai London, Charlotte Mensah, and more seen as permanent fixtures in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industry.
Yet there’s more to be done. Earlier this month, the creators of Black Pound Day announced that two years after they launched their annual initiative to encourage people to shop and support local Black businesses, they’ll be opening a permanent store in London's Westfield — a landmark commitment offering bricks-and-mortar support to underrepresented Black businesses. As more brilliant and innovative Black-owned businesses emerge across sectors (and my personal wish list grows ever longer), the need to champion Black-owned businesses is a continuous pursuit. In the UK, there are countless Black-owned brands worth spending your hard-owned coins on. With items ranging from £10 to the pricier £350, here are 10 Black British Brands that master luxury.
Jewellery
Omolola
London-based jewellery brand Omolola was founded in 2018 by two sisters, Taiwo Adegbulu and Ope Adegbulu, and was “born of the desire to pay homage to West African artistry and cultures, creating connections with home and sharing our heritage with the diaspora.” The brand's sumptuous collection of gold earrings, country necklaces bearing the shape of homelands, from Ghana to Barbados, rings, anklets and more were designed to "capture the of the African diaspora.”
Soul Visionary
If like me, you’re a bit of a magpie when it comes to jewellery (the shinier the better) then East London’s Soul Visionary will likely lure you in. Find handmade rings made with ethically sourced gems crafted by designer Nyanda ‘Rudi’ Yekwai.
Dixie Graze
Jewellery designer Hanna Olsen is known as a “woman of gold” on Instagram — a reputation gained from her two jewellery brands Dixie Graze and Epifene. The former, Dixie Graze, specialises in the “highest quality” gold-plated jewellery to help customers look their most expensive.
Yala Jewellery
Female-founded and Black-owned, Yala is a sustainable jewellery brand with aims to create stunning accessories alongside crafting opportunities for skilled artisans working in Kenya. Made with love via Yala’s Kenya-based workshop, find bright and colourful waist beads, unique beaded earrings and statement necklaces all inspired by Kenyan culture.
Fashion & Accessories
Farai London
It’s safe to suggest that Farai London specialises in “It Girl” outfits given everyone from the original hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion, has worn one of the brand’s sexy and chic cutaway dresses. Founded by Mary-Ann Msengi in 2020, Farai London was catapulted to a cult status once Kylie Jenner was pictured in the brand. Available to purchase in Selfridges.
Kai Collective
Back in 2016, when young designer Fisayo Longe launched the brand Kai Collective it quickly became known that the brand was special. With a solid collection of unique and show-stopping dresses, shirts and even sleepwear, the Kai Collective team haven’t put a foot wrong since they launched the distinctive and widely-popular Gaia print dress. Designed to celebrate the female form, try not to feel like a Bad B’ in a Kai Collective ‘fit.
God’s Gift London
As the name would suggest, accessories brand God's Gift London is a bit of a gift when it comes to adding the finishing touches to an outfit. The trend-led store boasts a wide mix of fun and funky accessories from beaded bags to bright and funky sunglasses that are far from low-key.
Beauty
Aviela skincare
Patricia Monney gained the idea for her skincare brand on a trip to her home-country Ghana, where she witnessed the skin-healing properties of Ghana's unrefined raw shea butter. With Aviela skincare, Monney provides body lotions, body butters, black soap and more containing 100% pure, grade A, unrefined Shea Butter.
Manketti By Charlotte Mensah
London-based celebrity hairstylist and salon owner, Charlotte Mensah, knows more than a thing or two about great hair, having been at the forefront of the natural haircare movement since the early 2000s. Charlotte Mensah's award-winning Manketti oil shampoo, conditioners and pomade have commanded a host of devoted fans for their curl-reviving, strand-saving properties. And for that, we have to stan.
Epara Skincare
Created by Nigerian Oxford graduate and entrepreneur, Ozohu Adoh, Epara Skincare has made a name for itself in luxury beauty circles for its 'high quality, clinically-proven formulas' designed to tackle the unique issues women of colour face. Boasting silk-smooth cleansers, toxin-busting serums, moisturisers and much more 'powered by African Botanicals' the brand is also celebrated as an all-natural solution to skin concerns such as hyper-pigmentation and dryness.
