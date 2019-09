I've tried many day creams in my time, but my absolute favourite is Nivea’s Oil Free Moisturising Day Cream , at the grand price of £4.10. I've stockpiled it for years. The oil-free aspect seems to work so well with my acne-prone skin. I wear it every day and often mix it with my foundation to create a tinted moisturiser on days I don’t want to wear a full face. But as I near 30, I’ve become conscious that as much as I like my freckles, they multiply every time the sun is out and I'm worried that if I don’t start using an SPF moisturiser soon, they will basically become age spots. Plus I want to protect my skin from harmful UV rays . I trialled a few SPF moisturisers, from factor 10 through to 30, but they've been too thick for my oily skin. I think my search may be over, though. As soon as I applied ASDA's nspa Expert Daily-Rejuvenate Cream, £10 , I could tell the light texture was going to bode well. It sinks in straight away and doesn’t feel heavy on my skin. As much as I love my under-a-fiver bargain, I don’t mind paying £6 more for something that’s going to protect my skin from sun damage in the long run. It’s also worth mentioning, with the rose gold packaging – it looks ten times its price. After two weeks using the day cream, I can safely say it's a keeper.