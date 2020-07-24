Even for all their UV-protecting and anti-aging benefits, getting in the habit of wearing sunscreen can be a struggle. Many of the more affordable options end up looking like a sticky white paint job when applied — while, alternatively, the sheer-as-satin top-shelf brands can end up costing them big bucks. Our solution? K-beauty sunscreen. It's affordable, has a delightful jelly texture, and that desirable barely-there finish (plus, a pretty passionate fan following in Amazon's review sections).
Korean beauty has already made a name for itself in leading the innovative-product charge — with everything from sheet to hydrogel masks, essences, ampoules, and now sunscreen. Those aforementioned run-ins with SPFs that leave behind a ghostly white residue (or worse, a clogged-pore party)? A thing of the past with K-beauty's superlight formulas that also tote hydrating, plumping, and oil-balancing benefits, too.
Ahead, a lineup of top-rated internet favourites that we'll be keeping on heavy rotation as our new summer-skin MVPs.
