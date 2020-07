Even for all their UV-protecting and anti-aging benefits getting in the habit of wearing sunscreen can be a struggle. Many of the more affordable options end up looking like a sticky white paint job when applied — while, alternatively, the sheer-as-satin top-shelf brands can end up costing them big bucks. Our solution? K-beauty sunscreen. It's affordable, has a delightful jelly texture, and that desirable barely-there finish (plus, a pretty passionate fan following in Amazon's review sections).