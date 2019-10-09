The selection was enough to delight a beauty addict. Everything was so new and exciting. The drugstore culture over there is huge, while stores such as Ainz & Tulpe serve as your Sephora or Cult Beauty alternative, offering affordable options and higher end brands alike.



Unsurprisingly, I showed little restraint, stocking up on everything from cult Japanese cleansers and steam eye masks to super soft cotton pads and featherweight SPF formulas. Luckily, although many of the products I bought are far cheaper and more easily accessible in Japan, they are available to purchase in the UK – if you know how and where to look.