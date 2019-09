Above all, we want our skin to look natural and fresh; that barely-there beauty is the ultimate makeup goal. Whether you're a makeup wearer or not, we'd all prefer it if our complexion was naturally glowing and clear, but failing that we've found the perfect product to help us fake it.Cue Estée Lauder's new Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup, £28. Silky and sheer, perfectly hydrating and wonderfully colour-matched, this is the go-to foundation for the no makeup, makeup look. Although this clever number is remarkably lightweight, it also evens skin tone and hides pesky imperfections and moisturises to improve the appearance of lines. Simple to use, simply touch on, buff and blend.Sounds too good to be true, no? Well, there's more...The Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup is armed with its own built-in cushion that allows you to apply the foundation with no mess and buff and blend to get that perfect finish without any fuss.If you're still not convinced, have a look below to see this dream product in action as our R29 Editors, Anna and Sarah, roadtest all of its wonderful uses.