Above all, we want our skin to look natural and fresh; that barely-there beauty is the ultimate makeup goal. Whether you're a makeup wearer or not, we'd all prefer it if our complexion was naturally glowing and clear, but failing that we've found the perfect product to help us fake it.
Cue Estée Lauder's new Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup, £28. Silky and sheer, perfectly hydrating and wonderfully colour-matched, this is the go-to foundation for the no makeup, makeup look. Although this clever number is remarkably lightweight, it also evens skin tone and hides pesky imperfections and moisturises to improve the appearance of lines. Simple to use, simply touch on, buff and blend.
Sounds too good to be true, no? Well, there's more...
The Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup is armed with its own built-in cushion that allows you to apply the foundation with no mess and buff and blend to get that perfect finish without any fuss.
If you're still not convinced, have a look below to see this dream product in action as our R29 Editors, Anna and Sarah, roadtest all of its wonderful uses.
Perfect Finish
If you've ever had your makeup done, you'll know how it's applied is key. Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup comes armed with its own built-in application cushion, so you can simply touch on, buff and blend the foundation to get a radiant and undetectable finish.
A Shade for You
You know the drill, you find that perfect foundation, but you need to mix two colours to get your right shade. Luckily Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup comes in 22 shades. So, there's sure to be one that's right for you.
Twist Up, Twist Down
Easy as pie to use, simply twist up to get the foundation out. If you've twisted too much, simply twist the other way and it will pull the product back in. No mess. No waste.
Contouring
Everybody's talking about it. Everybody's doing it. It's contouring. Pick up this lightweight foundation in a darker colour, simply swipe on and buff and blend to get the perfect cheek bones and jawline.
Remove and Wash
Estée Lauder have truly thought of everything in this new launch. Not only does the built-in cushion let you get the perfect finish, but you can also remove the sponge in a simply twist and wash it out.
