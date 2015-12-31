What if we told you that the most versatile hairstyling tool EVER was already sitting on your bathroom shelf? The humble flat iron — which you might have delegated to straight looks and straight looks only — has the potential for so much more. Glamorous curls? Check. Off-duty waves? Check. Wait, even updos? Yes. Check.
If you don't believe us, just ask Gigi Hadid’s hairstylist Jennifer Yepez who created the following looks using nothing but two (very) hot plates. You might want to go ahead and get your flat iron warmed up — you’re going to want to copy these looks STAT.
If you don't believe us, just ask Gigi Hadid’s hairstylist Jennifer Yepez who created the following looks using nothing but two (very) hot plates. You might want to go ahead and get your flat iron warmed up — you’re going to want to copy these looks STAT.