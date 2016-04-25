In 2016, how you wear your brows says more about you than it should. Neat and graphic, wild and untamed or bleached, the eyebrow has become the face's trophy piece. Last year was the era of the highly sculptured fade-brow (remember #browsonfleek?) but we're down for a brow-volution now it's 2016 and all. With Lily-Rose Depp and Joan Smalls leading the way, the bushy brow is back, and this time it means business. It's also a whole lot less high-maintenance so you can cancel those threading appointments.
All you require is some eyebrow gel, some brow pencil and a healthy dose of will power. Put. The. Tweezers. Down. Get back to basics. Here are the babes whose brows we're screenshotting now.
