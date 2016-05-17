Bridesmaid veterans know the drill: Once you accept the job, you’re expected to fork over money for a dress you’ll likely never wear again and bankroll a professional prom-inspired updo you may not even like. On the flip side, brides-to-be have enough on their plates without worrying about finding a look that pleases the entire bridal party.
With wedding season on the horizon, we called on Maile Pacheco, founder of on-demand beauty app beGlammed, and Matt Fugate, Kérastase consulting hairstylist, to help out soon-to-be bridesmaids.
With a little research and planning, it’s possible to find a hairstyle that everyone will agree upon — although you’re on your own when it comes to the dress. Whether you have a super-short pixie cut or longer tresses, prefer voluminous locks or a stylish updo, there’s a look you’ll want to say yes to. (In fact, we suggest bookmarking and sending this link to your friend, the bride, pronto!)
Ahead, check out 19 versatile celebrity looks that are flattering for the walk down the aisle — and way fresher than that prom 'do. While you may be able to replicate some of these on your own, others call for a hairstylist’s expertise. Either way, your bridesmaid game is about to get even stronger.
