Swatching, sampling and colour-matching are yet to be possible over Wi-Fi, so while online shopping may be taking over, it's always worthwhile to head into a bricks and mortar store when shopping for beauty products.
In store, you’ll find the true beauty influencers. Not those plugging #sponsoredposts on Instagram, or showing off #gifted products. We're talking about those who work the shop floor of our favourite department stores, such as Liberty, Selfridges, Harrods and more.
Whether it’s skincare specialists who receive regular training sessions direct from brand founders, or artists who give makeovers to individuals of all ages, genders and ethnicities, it's safe to say they really know their stuff (including what's worth your hard earned money and what simply isn't).
Ahead, we got the lowdown on all the beauty products the real experts buy on repeat.
