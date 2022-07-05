"I think the journey of looking at yourself can go two ways, can’t it? You can either spiral down and have a load of self-hate or you can journey to a bit of self-love," she explains. "As I started to think about writing [the song] 'Your Skin', I was writing all the things I wish had been said to me as a young woman. I then started to think about the universal side of [self-love] and about my personal heritage and it was just an immense joy that definitely kind of snowballed into just thinking about where I come from. It was almost a bit of a charge to myself of: 'How dare you want to hide things about yourself when it took so much for those human beings to come together?' The people who made your parents, who made you…"