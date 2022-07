"' Your Skin ', the title track of the EP, started as a guttural response to thinking about my hair," she tells me, "wondering how I’d be perceived if I rocked the styles I wear at home [in public]. I started to see how little I gave myself permission to wear these looks out because I rarely saw them on women around me." Like many Black and mixed-race women , BEKA’s journey to grappling with her own identity and, specifically, Blackness started with examining her relationship with her natural hair. BEKA describes all too familiar scenarios of walking into corporate or all-white settings – "Wearing my space buns!" – and questioning (or rather doubting) how she would be received. Until recently, she admits, these were feelings she "pushed down". "I think especially as a woman of colour, you just have to deal with these weird microaggressions and you don't fully deep them. At that point, I really had to think about my identity as a woman and my identity as a brand. At the time, the world was working out its identity so it was a song that just kind of bubbled up out of me."