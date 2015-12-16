According to the government, the UK beauty industry is worth £17 billion and is forecast to grow 16 per cent by 2016. In a nutshell - that’s a whole lot of money, and despite a 2008 recession, the industry grew from £6.1 billion in 2008 to an estimated £7.1 billion in 2013.



What the subtext of statistics like that means, is that we’re also constantly inventing new ways in which to tweak our appearance. To wax or not to wax? To thread or to pluck? To extend or trim? To tan or to keep covered? It’s a battle out there.



So, to help you traverse the boggy landscape that is modern beauty, we're taking a moment to trace all the best regional beauty trends that happened in 2015; where they came from, who wore them and where they're headed next. Groom Britannia!

