Will TikTok’s High Maintenance Beauty Routines Lead Me To Luxury? An Investigation

I miss the shabbiness of the early-2010s. In my old Facebook photo albums, I went to the club with over-tweezed eyebrows, my hair extension tracks showing, and an unmatched foundation shade that can only be described as “ghost-brown.” At the time, I believed that I was the height of sex appeal and sophistication. And back then, I probably was. Yet it’s obvious that in the years since, there are far more elevated expectations for makeup, hair, and skin, thanks in part to emerging (and at times ridiculous) social media beauty trends . As more invasive ways to change and “improve” our appearance are popularised — whether that’s fillers, laser treatment or buccal fat surgery — regular and sustained beauty maintenance routines are increasingly expensive and have become a luxury many feel we have to afford, even if we can’t.