A Christmas Gift Guide For The Beauty-Obsessed In Your Life

It's officially December, which means if you haven't already bought and wrapped all your Christmas gifts, it's about time you started. No, really.
First up: the beauty obsessive in your life. With hundreds of thousands of beauty offerings out there, including skincare, makeup, fragrance and everything in between, navigating your way through the best gift sets, tools, tomes and little stocking fillers is no mean feat. But we're here to help.
Ahead, you'll find the buys all beauty lovers will be chuffed to unwrap on Christmas Day – whatever their passion and whatever your budget.