Bat For Lashes Was Done With Music, Then The Lost Girls Found Her

In the last three years, a whole lot more has changed for Natasha than just relocating from the UK to California. But the biggest shift in her life since 2016? "This sounds so corny but it’s true... I rescued my dog from Mexico. My puppy , she was found on the street outside my friend’s house, starving to death with a broken leg. She was dying and he took her in. She’s called Janice and she has basically changed my life. Everyone is like, 'Oh my god I love my pets' and I was never a dog person, but she is a special old soul." They’re inseparable, she says. "Basically, it’s been this unconditional love thing that I never really experienced before. I guess if you had children it would be that, but I feel like I got Janice and then I met my partner, who is the best one yet. I think that Janice taught me how to love properly."