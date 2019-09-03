Bat For Lashes Was Done With Music, Then The Lost Girls Found Her

"They just sort of grew up out of a mist. They just appeared and, in my mind, because I was writing the script, the head girl (the lost girls' ringleader) looked like Mary Stuart Masterson, you know, or some short blonde hair and a tough girl. There were Mexican Cholas and it was this amalgamation – kind of amazing tough boyish women. When I first ever wrote about them, they all came down the mountain on their motorbikes. You just see lights and they turn up in this gang. They all had shaved heads but then Eleven came out in Stranger Things and I was like shit, I can’t do that now…" she laughs. "So yeah, if I made the film I don’t know who they would be, but I think about Patricia Arquette from True Romance and then like just hot, amazing, eclectic girls."